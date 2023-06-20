Logo
Business

Medtech firm Surgalign files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Medtech firm Surgalign files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

20 Jun 2023 09:57AM
Beleagured U.S. medical technology company Surgalign Holdings filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Surgalign filed for the bankruptcy with estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $50 million to $100 million in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said in March that it had reduced its workforce by about 20 per cent and cut non-essential spending, and realigned resources.

In November last year, the company approved a corporate restructuring plan, which included discontinuing some of its lower-performing units as well as intending to continue its brand and product rationalization programs.

Source: Reuters

