Medtronic says cyberattack on IT network has not disrupted operations

April 27 : Medical device maker Medtronic said on Monday a cyberattack on its computer systems last week did not affect its products or ability to meet patient needs, and is not expected to materially impact its business or financial results.

Medtronic said the attack that hit the network supporting its corporate IT systems did not impact its products, patient safety, manufacturing or distribution operations.

The incident, disclosed in a statement on Friday, underscores growing cyber risks for medical device makers, as attacks disrupt critical health services, raising concerns over patient safety and data security.

The IT network remain separate from those that support its products, manufacturing and distribution operations, Medtronic said on Friday.

Peer Stryker last month reported a destructive cyberattack that delayed surgeries for patients and caused widespread disruption to its business, including its ability to process orders, make ​products and ​ship ⁠them to customers.

An Iranian-linked hacking ​group called Handala had claimed responsibility for ⁠the attack, saying it was in ​retaliation to a strike on a girls' ​school in Minab, southern Iran.

Medtronic said it has activated response plans and engaged cybersecurity experts to help contain the attack.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.