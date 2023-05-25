Logo
Meituan Q1 revenues rise 26.7%
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a logo of Meituan at its booth at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

25 May 2023 04:49PM
SHANGHAI : Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected 26.7 per cent rise in quarterly revenue as it fended off competition from rivals such as Alibaba-backed Ele.me and ByteDance unit Douyin.

Meituan - whose app provides services including bike-sharing, ticket-booking and maps - reported January to March revenue of 58.62 billion yuan ($8.48 billion), up from 46.27 billion yuan a year earlier.

The result compared with the 56.48 billion yuan average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

