Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid diplomatic spat

PARIS: French firm Alstom signed a contract on Monday (Sep 20) to provide commuter trains to Melbourne, even as a diplomatic spat between France and Australia over a cancelled submarine deal rages.

Alstom said in a statement that it will supply 25 six-car X'trapolis trains to Australia's second-most populous city in a €300 million (US$351 million) deal.

The trains will be built in the state of Victoria with at least 60 per cent local content, the company said. Alstom has a manufacturing plant in Ballarat, near Melbourne.