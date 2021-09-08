Logo
MENA's largest digital freight firm TruKKer buys Pakistan's TruckSher
MENA's largest digital freight firm TruKKer buys Pakistan's TruckSher

08 Sep 2021 02:19PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 02:16PM)
DUBAI : TruKKer, the largest digital freight network in the Middle East and North African markets, said on Wednesday it had acquired Pakistan's TruckSher, as part of its expansion plans into the South Asian country.

TruckSher, which commenced operations in Pakistan earlier in 2021, raised seed investment from VC firm Sarmayacar, and has grown healthily in the domestic Pakistan long haul sector, TruKKer said in a statement, but did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

It has presence in Karachi and Lahore, with planned expansion across major industrial zones and ports in Pakistan.

TruKKer, which currently operates a fleet of 35,000+ trucks across its primary markets of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other gulf economies, is backed by Saudi Arabia's STV and Riyad Taqnia fund, IFC and sovereign funds of Abu Dhabi, among others.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

