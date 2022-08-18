Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

MercadoLibre to create cryptocurrency as part of loyalty program
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

MercadoLibre to create cryptocurrency as part of loyalty program

MercadoLibre to create cryptocurrency as part of loyalty program

The logo of Argentine online marketplace MercadoLibre is seen in this undated handout illustration distributed to Reuters on July 27, 2022. Mercado Libre/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

18 Aug 2022 09:30PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 09:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO :South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday announced the creation of a new cryptocurrency called MercadoCoin, which will be implemented as part of its loyalty program.

MercadoLibre told a news conference clients will earn MercadoCoins as cashback when buying products on the e-commerce platform.

They will then be able to use the digital currency, which follows Ethereum's ERC-20 token standard, for fresh purchases or trade it on the company's financial services unit MercadoPago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.