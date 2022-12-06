Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

MercadoLibre files complaints against Apple for 'anticompetitive practices'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

MercadoLibre files complaints against Apple for 'anticompetitive practices'

MercadoLibre files complaints against Apple for 'anticompetitive practices'

AM hair salon owner, Andrea Manoli, is pictured using Mercado Pago app, at her store in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

06 Dec 2022 02:42AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 02:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : MercadoLibre Inc said on Monday it has filed complaints against Apple Inc with antitrust regulators in Brazil and Mexico for anticompetitive practices, alleging that the U.S.-based firm has been abusing what it described as a monopoly in the distribution of apps for iOS devices.

In a statement, the e-commerce giant said that Apple had imposed a series of restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and in-app purchases, including banning apps from distributing third-party digital goods and services such as movies, music, video games, books and written content.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.