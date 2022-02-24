Mercedes-Benz to double EV sales in 2022, solidify supplier relationship

BERLIN : Mercedes-Benz aims to double its electric vehicle sales in 2022 and expand its electrified car footprint in relevant markets worldwide, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Thursday in an earnings press conference.

Chief Financial Executive Harald Wilhelm listed a series of challenges the carmaker expected to face this year, including uncertain geopolitical developments, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a significant rise in some raw material prices.

The carmaker had taken steps to tighten its relationship to semiconductor suppliers, Wilhelm said, such as agreeing concrete supply quantities, widening its source base, extending planning cycles and developing safety stocks.

