Business

Mercedes F1 team evaluating FTX sponsorship, branding stays for now
Business

Mercedes F1 team evaluating FTX sponsorship, branding stays for now

Mercedes F1 team evaluating FTX sponsorship, branding stays for now

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 30, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Henry Romero

11 Nov 2022 07:11AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 07:15AM)
SAO PAULO : The Mercedes Formula One team said on Thursday they were keeping the branding of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX on their cars at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil while watching developments.

FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, has been buffeted by a rush of customer withdrawals and is scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, a source said on Thursday.

Mercedes, then the reigning Formula One champions, signed a sponsorship deal with FTX in September, 2021.

A team spokesman said they were evaluating the situation and branding would be staying on the race cars of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and fellow-Briton George Russell for the time being.

The weekend's race at Interlagos is the penultimate round of the season, which finishes in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.

Source: Reuters

