Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mercedes opens its first EV-only dealership in the world in Japan

06 Dec 2022 05:28PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 05:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Mercedes-Benz's first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker's local unit said.

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out five electric models since 2019 and "sees further growth in the electric vehicle market in Japan," it said in a statement.

Battery EVs have been slow to catch on in Japan, where domestic makers dominate the market. But foreign brands sold a record 2,357 EVs in November, surpassing a tenth of total imported car sales for the first time, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association (JAIA).

Across all car types, Mercedes-Benz sold 51,722 cars in Japan last year, making it the top-selling foreign vehicle brand, JAIA data shows.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.