Mercedes sales rise in Q2 on top-end, electric vehicles

BERLIN : Mercedes-Benz Group sales in the second quarter rose 6 per cent year-on-year - a total of 515,700 vehicles - on the back of demand for all-electric and top-end vehicles, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales grew in all the carmaker's main regions - Europe, Asia and North America - with deliveries in Germany up 23 per cent, while China was up by 12 per cent and the United States by 6 per cent.

In the rest of the world, second-quarter sales fell 12 per cent to 20,700 vehicles.

Electric vehicles conitnued to be the main growth driver in the quarter, with passenger cars sales growing 123 per cent, to reach 56,300 units.

The top-end segment - which includes models such as AMG, Maybach and G-class - also posted solid growth of 12 per cent for the period.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)