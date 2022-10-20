Mercedes signs deal with Rock Tech Lithium to push e-vehicle drive

BERLIN : Mercedes-Benz has signed a supply agreement with Canadian-German Rock Tech Lithium Inc to receive on average 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

The deal allows the luxury carmaker to supply its battery partners with raw material, starting in 2026, including a qualification period, in order to rapidly scale up production of fully electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

