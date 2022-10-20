Logo
Mercedes signs deal with Rock Tech Lithium to push e-vehicle drive
Business

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

20 Oct 2022 02:26PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 02:26PM)
BERLIN : Mercedes-Benz has signed a supply agreement with Canadian-German Rock Tech Lithium Inc to receive on average 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

The deal allows the luxury carmaker to supply its battery partners with raw material, starting in 2026, including a qualification period, in order to rapidly scale up production of fully electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

