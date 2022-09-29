Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Merck agrees to allow Sinopharm to sell molnupiravir COVID drug in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Merck agrees to allow Sinopharm to sell molnupiravir COVID drug in China

Merck agrees to allow Sinopharm to sell molnupiravir COVID drug in China

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sinopharm is pictured during a government-organised visit to the production line of COVID-19 vaccine by Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), in Beijing, China February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

29 Sep 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 04:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Drugmaker Merck & Co said on Wednesday that it agreed to allow China's Sinopharm to distribute and import its COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir in China if the drug is approved for use there.

The drugmaker said in a statement that it reached a cooperation framework agreement with Sinopharm that grants the Chinese company distribution and exclusive import rights of the medicine in the China mainland market.

Merck also said it will allow China National Biotec Group, an affiliate of Sinopharm, to make the drug in China and has agreed to transfer technology to help with that production.

Molnupiravir is sold under the brand name Lagevrio in the U.S. Merck developed the pill - and shares the profits equally - with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The antiviral pill was once touted as a potential game changer for treating COVID-19, but Paxlovid, a rival drug made by Pfizer Inc, had significantly better results in its clinical trial and has been much more widely used in the United States.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.