Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Merck KGaA sticks with China strategy despite geopolitical tensions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Merck KGaA sticks with China strategy despite geopolitical tensions

Merck KGaA sticks with China strategy despite geopolitical tensions

FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

20 Oct 2022 08:03PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 08:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANFURT/LONDON -Merck KGaA's investment strategy in China has not changed despite rising geopolitical tensions, but the German healthcare and chip materials maker is "mindful of the potential risks", its CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

China is key region for the semiconductor industry and drug companies, including Merck, but geopolitical challenges are growing. While Taiwan has lived under the Chinese threat for decades, war games in early August have rattled nerves in the semiconductor industry, which has a strong presence on the island.

There is a need for "constructive dialogue" with markets like China that are important to German industry, and Merck, Chief Executive Belen Garijo said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview.

"We are mindful of the potential risks ... but our investment policy has not changed," she said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.