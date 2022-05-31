Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Merck says it plans to open a semiconductor base in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Merck says it plans to open a semiconductor base in China

Merck says it plans to open a semiconductor base in China

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist drives past a logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

31 May 2022 06:29PM (Updated: 31 May 2022 06:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Germany's Merck KGaA said on Tuesday it had signed a contract to open a semiconductor base in the Chinese city of Zhangjiagang, describing it as its largest single electronic technology investment in the country.

The company in a statement published to its official WeChat account said the deal was signed with local authorities. It did not disclose any investment figures but said the base will focus on chip manufacturing.

Zhangjiagang is a county-level city under the administration of Suzhou city, which is about 100 kilometres east of Shanghai.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us