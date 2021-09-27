Logo
Business

Messaging platform Signal faces outage
Business

Messaging platform Signal faces outage

Messaging platform Signal faces outage

Signal app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Sep 2021 01:49PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 02:13PM)
:Encrypted instant messaging platform Signal said https://twitter.com/signalapp/status/1442354759009247232 early Monday it was down for some users due to a hosting outage that was affecting parts of its services.

Reports by affected users peaked at 1,308 late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector said most reported problems experienced by users were with sending messages, server connection and with the app itself in the United States.

Currently, the number of user reports stand at 337, according to the outage tracking website.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

