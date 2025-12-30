Meta to acquire Singapore-based startup Manus to boost advanced AI features

Meta said on Monday (Dec 29) it would acquire Chinese artificial ⁠intelligence startup Manus, as the technology giant accelerates efforts to integrate advanced AI across its platforms.

Tech giants such as Meta have been ramping up AI investments through strategic acquisitions and talent hires ‍as they navigate fierce ⁠industry ‍competition.

Earlier this year, the Facebook owner invested in Scale AI in a deal valuing the data-labeling ⁠startup at US$29 billion and bringing in its 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang.

The financial ‍terms of its deal with Manus were not released.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Singapore-based Manus makes a general-purpose AI agent that can operate as a digital employee, executing tasks such as research and automation independently and with minimal prompts.

Meta will operate and sell the ‌Manus service, as well as integrate it into its consumer and business products, ‍including in Meta ‌AI, the company said.

Manus added it will continue to operate from Singapore.

Earlier this year, Manus launched its AI agent, claiming that its performance surpasses that of OpenAI's AI agent, DeepResearch.

The company, part of Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology Ltd Co, has marketed ‌its product by completing dozens of tasks for users on X for free.

Manus is among a flurry of Chinese firms that have set up base in Singapore in recent years, betting that a move to the trade-focused city-state would reduce risks that their operations would be disrupted by Sino-US geopolitical tensions.