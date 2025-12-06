Meta acquires AI-wearables startup Limitless

Dec 5 : Meta has acquired AI-wearables startup Limitless, maker of a pendant-style device that records and transcribes real-world conversations, as the social media giant doubles down on efforts to build AI-enabled consumer hardware.

"Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables. We share this vision and we'll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life," Limitless co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker said in a blog post on Friday.

Limitless did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Earlier this week, Meta hired longtime Apple design executive Alan Dye, a move widely seen as sharpening its focus on next-generation devices. Meta plans to use Limitless' technical capabilities as part of its development of next-generation AI-enabled wearables.

Meta currently has partnerships with EssilorLuxottica brands Ray-Ban and Oakley to make AI-powered smart glasses.

“We’re excited that Limitless will be joining Meta to help accelerate our work to build AI-enabled wearables,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

Limitless, formerly known as Rewind, makes a wearable “pendant” that clips to clothing or a lanyard. The device records conversations, and can generate transcripts and produce searchable summaries through a companion app. It is part of a growing category of AI assistants designed to augment memory and everyday productivity.

Meta and Limitless will continue supporting existing users, but the company will stop selling devices to new customers, Limitless said. Existing users will be asked to accept revised privacy terms to maintain service.

Limitless has raised more than $33 million from investors including Sam Altman and A16z.