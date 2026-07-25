Meta adds new task automation features to AI assistant

July 24 : Meta is rolling out new features for its Meta AI service in select markets, allowing the chatbot to complete certain tasks autonomously, the company said on Friday.

The updated Meta AI, powered by the company's new Muse Spark 1.1 model, is designed to understand user context and execute tasks without constant prompting.

Here are some details:

• Meta said new upgrades to its AI will help deliver daily briefings by summarizing calendar events and can be set up for recurring tasks such as weekly meal plans or trend updates.

• The company is initially releasing these capabilities in select markets via the Meta AI app and meta.ai, with plans to expand to more regions and platforms including WhatsApp.

• The Facebook parent said users retain control over how they interact with the AI and incognito chats remain available for private conversations.

• "This is our next step toward personal superintelligence: an AI that knows your context, is there for you whenever you need it," Meta said in a blog post.

• Separately, the company on Friday launched a new app called "Seller" to offer dedicated selling tools to merchants using the company's Facebook Marketplace platform.

• Meta is scheduled to report second-quarter results after market close on July 29.