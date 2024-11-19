Meta to appeal Indian order that curbs data-sharing between WhatsApp, other apps

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it plans to appeal an order by India's competition watchdog that restricts the U.S. tech firm from sharing data for advertising between WhatsApp and its other applications and also imposed a $25.4 million fine.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in its order on Monday that restrictions on data sharing would be placed for five years.

It had begun an investigation into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy in March that year. The policy allowed data sharing between Meta and its units, sparking a global backlash.

"Sharing of user data collected on WhatsApp with other Meta companies... for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp service shall not be made a condition for users to access WhatsApp Service in India," the CCI said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Meta said on Tuesday that the 2021 update did not change the privacy of people's personal messages.

"We also ensured no one would have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of the WhatsApp service because of this update," the spokesperson said.