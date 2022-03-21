Logo
Meta asks Russian court to dismiss proceedings in 'extremism' case - reports
FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

21 Mar 2022 04:51PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 04:51PM)
Meta Platforms Inc on Monday asked a Russian court to dismiss proceedings in a case brought by state prosecutors demanding that the U.S. tech giant be labelled an "extremist organisation", Russian news agencies reported.

The TASS news agency reported from the courtroom that Meta had asked for more time to prepare its position and had also questioned the court's authority to implement a ban on its activities.

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Source: Reuters

