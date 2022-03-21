Meta asks Russian court to dismiss proceedings in 'extremism' case - reports

Meta Platforms Inc on Monday asked a Russian court to dismiss proceedings in a case brought by state prosecutors demanding that the U.S. tech giant be labelled an "extremist organisation", Russian news agencies reported.

The TASS news agency reported from the courtroom that Meta had asked for more time to prepare its position and had also questioned the court's authority to implement a ban on its activities.

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters)