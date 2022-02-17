Meta CEO Zuckerberg promotes Nick Clegg to lead on policy issues

Logo
Zuckerberg says Nick Clegg to take new role as president of Global Affairs
Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Feb 2022 01:20AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:01AM)
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he had promoted policy chief Nick Clegg into a larger role to lead on policy matters, signaling less involvement from Zuckerberg in the area.

"We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally," Zuckerberg wrote, referring to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Clegg, who was a British deputy prime minister from 2010 to 2015, joined Facebook in 2018 in a role running its global policy organization. He also spearheaded the establishment of the company's independent content oversight board.

"Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work," Zuckerberg said in the post.

Source: Reuters

