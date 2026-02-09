Meta criticises EU antitrust move against WhatsApp block on AI rivals

BRUSSELS, Feb 9 : Meta Platforms on Monday criticised EU regulators after they charged the U.S. tech giant with breaching antitrust rules and threaten to halt its block on AI rivals on its messaging service WhatsApp.

"The facts are that there is no reason for the EU to intervene in the WhatsApp Business API. There are many AI options and people can use them from app stores, operating systems, devices, websites, and industry partnerships," a Meta spokesperson said in an email.

"The Commission's logic incorrectly assumes the WhatsApp Business API is a key distribution channel for these chatbots."