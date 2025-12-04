Logo
Meta to cut up to 30% of Metaverse budget, Bloomberg News reports
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

04 Dec 2025 10:11PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2025 10:19PM)
Dec 4 : Meta is expected to make up to 30 per cent budget cuts for its Metaverse initiative, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussion.

The Facebook-parent, whose shares rose more than 6 per cent in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta has been investing heavily in AI products and metaverse - a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

The company's augmented-reality unit has burned more than $60 billion since 2020.

Source: Reuters
