Meta deepens AI push with 'Superintelligence' lab, source says

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reorganised the company's artificial intelligence efforts under a new division called Meta Superintelligence Labs, according to a source on Monday (Jun 30).

The division will be headed by Alexandr Wang, former CEO of data labeling startup Scale AI. He will be the chief AI officer of the new initiative at the social media giant, the source said.

The high-stakes push follows senior staff departures and a poor reception for Meta's latest open-source Llama 4 model, challenges that have allowed rivals including Google, OpenAI and China's DeepSeek to seize momentum in the AI race.

Zuckerberg hopes the new lab will fast-track work on artificial general intelligence - machines that can outthink humans - and help create new cash flows from the Meta AI app, image-to-video ad tools and smart glasses.

Over the past month, Zuckerberg personally led an aggressive talent raid, floating offers for startups including OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever's Safe Superintelligence (SSI) and courting prospects directly on WhatsApp with million-dollar pay packages.

Earlier this month, the Facebook and Instagram parent invested US$14.3 billion in Scale AI.

Apart from Wang and some Scale AI staff, the new division will reportedly include SSI's co-founder and CEO, Daniel Gross.

Former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman will co-lead the Superintelligence Labs with Wang and head the company's work on AI products and applied research, according to the source.