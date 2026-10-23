Meta to delay new commercial terms criticised by publishers, advertisers

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 : Meta Platforms will extend the implementation date of updated commercial terms to November 20 from October 30 so it can address concerns from publishers and digital advertisers, the US tech company said on Friday.

Meta's move followed complaints by publishers and digital advertisers to EU and UK antitrust authorities about its new commercial terms, which they said would give the company an unlimited right to use their content for its AI services. Meta has rejected the claims.

"We are extending the effective date of our updated Commercial Terms and Self-Serve Ad Terms to 20 November to allow more time for us to explain to our partners and stakeholders what's changing and what's not," a Meta spokesperson said in an email.