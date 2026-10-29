Meta delays indefinitely its rollout of new commercial terms after publishers' concerns

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 : Meta announced on Wednesday that it was indefinitely delaying the rollout of its new commercial terms following concerns from publishers and digital advertisers, in a move that could stave off potential regulatory action.

EU and UK antitrust authorities have received complaints about the new terms, which publishers and digital advertisers said would give Meta an unlimited right to use their content for its AI services. Meta has rejected the claims.

"We've heard publishers' feedback on our proposed ads and business terms update. We care deeply about our partners and do not plan to make policy changes without a full consultation with industry groups and leaders," Meta said in a statement.

"We're committed to getting this right, and we expect this consultation could extend beyond November 20, in which case we'd delay implementation of the updated terms. Until then our existing terms remain in place," added Meta.