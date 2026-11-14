Logo
Logo

Business

Meta employees test prediction-market app, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta employees test prediction-market app, WSJ reports

Meta employees test prediction-market app, WSJ reports

Meta logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Nov 2026 04:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

Nov 13 : Meta Platforms' employees have begun testing a prediction-market app called Takes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are some details: 

• Employees can wager on the outcome of questions or events using "cred," short for credibility, rather than real money, the report said

• The app is not available to the public and it is unclear when, if ever, it will be released, according to the report

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• Prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket are drawing Gen Z users, with just over 60 per cent of their users under the age of 35 years, according to a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan survey

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement