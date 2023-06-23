Logo
Business

Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

Facebook app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Jun 2023 04:23AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2023 04:42AM)
OTTAWA : Meta Platforms said on Thursday (Jun 22) it would end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada after parliament approved legislation designed to compel Internet giants to pay publishers for news.

The legislation, known as the "Online News Act", was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and is expected to be formally adopted shortly.

"Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect," the company said in a statement.

The legislation outlines rules to force platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet's Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, a move similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia in 2021.

US technology companies have said the proposals are unsustainable for their businesses.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using "bullying tactics" as they campaign against the legislation.

Google says the law is more stringent than those enacted in Australia and Europe, and has proposed amendments "to align with international norms" to address the company's concerns.

Source: Reuters

