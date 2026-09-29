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Meta expands Instagram school program as teen safety scrutiny grows
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Business

Meta expands Instagram school program as teen safety scrutiny grows

Meta expands Instagram school program as teen safety scrutiny grows

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo

29 Sep 2026 09:52PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2026 10:00PM)
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Sept 29 : Meta said on Tuesday it is adding new features to Instagram's school partnership program in the US, expanding tools for schools and students as the social media company steps up efforts to protect teens online.

Here are some details:

• Meta said nearly 17,000 schools have joined the program to date. The company is creating a new centralized hub for school-related accounts.

• The move comes as Meta faces growing scrutiny over the impact of its platforms on younger users.

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• Meta agreed in August to pay up to $18 billion over the next decade and impose strict limits on teenagers' use of Facebook and Instagram to resolve claims that it designed the platforms to addict children.

• Verified students at schools participating in the program will be able to access new features, including a directory of clubs and teams, school-specific stories and notes for announcements, Meta said.

• The company also is introducing new Channels and Notes features for verified schools, allowing them to communicate with students, parents and the wider school community.

Source: Reuters
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