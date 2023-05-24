Meta expects to lay off almost 20% of Irish workforce

DUBLIN : Meta Platforms Inc expects to cut around 490 jobs at its international headquarters in Dublin, or almost 20 per cent of its Irish workforce, part of 10,000 global layoffs announced in March, the social media company said on Wednesday.

Facebook-parent Meta started carrying out the last batch of the global layoffs on Wednesday. The roles impacted in Dublin, where it has 2,500 full-time employees, include finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations, and engineering.

Meta laid off 320 Irish employees in November in an initial round of global cuts and the final number of redundancies in this round will be subject to collective consultation.