Business

Meta expects to lay off almost 20% of Irish workforce
Business

Meta expects to lay off almost 20% of Irish workforce

Meta expects to lay off almost 20% of Irish workforce

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

24 May 2023 09:10PM
DUBLIN : Meta Platforms Inc expects to cut around 490 jobs at its international headquarters in Dublin, or almost 20 per cent of its Irish workforce, part of 10,000 global layoffs announced in March, the social media company said on Wednesday.

Facebook-parent Meta started carrying out the last batch of the global layoffs on Wednesday. The roles impacted in Dublin, where it has 2,500 full-time employees, include finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations, and engineering.

Meta laid off 320 Irish employees in November in an initial round of global cuts and the final number of redundancies in this round will be subject to collective consultation.

Source: Reuters

