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Meta eyes at least $20 billion from potential bond offerings, Bloomberg News reports
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Meta eyes at least $20 billion from potential bond offerings, Bloomberg News reports

Meta eyes at least $20 billion from potential bond offerings, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

03 Nov 2026 01:56AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2026 02:30AM)
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Nov 2 : Meta is eyeing at least $20 billion from a potential cross-border bond offering, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, the latest move by a tech giant to tap debt markets to raise funds for its costly AI infrastructure build-out.

The report comes about a week after the company announced plans for its largest-ever equity offerings of around $97.5 billion.

No final decision has been made and the offering's size may grow depending on investor demand, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta has asked Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to hold investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, the report added.

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Tech giants are increasingly tapping debt markets and ​raising equity as they spend hundreds of billions of dollars on expanding their AI infrastructure.

Meta's potential dollar bond sale will span maturities of 5 to 30 years, while the euro offering will range from around 4 years to just over 38 years, according to the report.

Meta, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week, Meta priced a $25 billion common-stock offering and a $12.5 billion offering of mandatory convertible preferred shares. It also plans to raise up to $60 billion through an at-the-market share-sale program, which would allow it to periodically sell shares at prevailing market prices.

Source: Reuters
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