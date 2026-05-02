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Meta faces US lawmaker scrutiny over removal of lawyer ads for social media addiction cases
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Meta faces US lawmaker scrutiny over removal of lawyer ads for social media addiction cases

Meta faces US lawmaker scrutiny over removal of lawyer ads for social media addiction cases

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File Photo

02 May 2026 01:36AM (Updated: 02 May 2026 02:13AM)
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WASHINGTON, May 1 : Meta should not have removed advertisements from attorneys seeking clients that claim they were harmed by social media platforms, two U.S. senators said on Friday in a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Here are some details:

• Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote a letter to Zuckerberg criticizing his company's choice to purge the ads from its platforms after Axios first reported it and Meta confirmed it.

• The attorneys were trying to recruit new plaintiffs for ongoing lawsuits over social media addiction.

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• "We’re actively defending ourselves against these lawsuits and are removing ads that attempt to recruit plaintiffs for them," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement. "We will not allow trial lawyers to profit from our platforms while simultaneously claiming they are harmful."

• Meta, Google, Snapchat and TikTok are facing thousands of lawsuits accusing the companies of designing platforms that are fueling a youth mental health crisis.

• The removal of the advertisements is "nothing more than an attempt to preserve a harmful business model at all costs," the senators wrote in the letter.

• Blackburn is running for governor in Tennessee and often touts her work on social media regulation to voters. Klobuchar is running for governor of Minnesota.

Source: Reuters
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