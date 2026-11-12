Meta fined by UK regulator over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data

LONDON, Nov 12 : Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday it had fined Meta £450,000 ($596,565) for providing inaccurate information about its WhatsApp Business service in response to requests it made as part of its telecoms market review.

• Ofcom reviewed the market for business bulk SMS text messages in 2025 to better understand the services available to businesses

• Ofcom sought information in 2025 about WhatsApp for Business, including messaging volumes and revenues

• The regulator said Meta had provided inaccurate information multiple times, with some inaccuracies remaining unresolved for up to 11 months before corrected data was submitted

• Ofcom launched an investigation into Meta in January in relation to the inaccuracies

• Ofcom concluded Meta contravened five separate information requirements under Britain's communications act across two requests by failing to provide complete and accurate information

• The initial £600,000 penalty was reduced by 25 per cent because Meta accepted liability and agreed to settle and did not benefit from providing inaccurate information

• Meta said in a statement that it took its regulatory obligations "seriously" and had "cooperated fully" with Ofcom's investigation

• In a separate case, Meta along with TikTok and X lost a legal challenge against Ofcom in October over information requests made under Britain's online safety regime

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(Reporting Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Sam Tabahriti)