Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Meta floats charging $14 a month for ad-free Instagram or Facebook in Europe - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Meta floats charging $14 a month for ad-free Instagram or Facebook in Europe - WSJ

Meta floats charging $14 a month for ad-free Instagram or Facebook in Europe - WSJ

Meta AI logo is seen in this illustration taken September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

03 Oct 2023 11:19AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2023 11:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Meta Platforms is considering charging $14 per month for ad-free subscriptions to Instagram or Facebook for European users, according to a proposal submitted to regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Meta has told regulators it hopes to roll out its subscription no ads (SNA) plan in the coming months for users in Europe, the report said, adding it will give users the choice between continuing to access Instagram and Facebook free with personalized ads, or paying for versions of the services without any ads.

Under the plan, Meta has told regulators it would charge users roughly 10 euros ($10.46) a month on a desktop for a Facebook or Instagram account, and roughly 6 euros for each additional linked account, the report said.

On mobile devices, the price would jump to roughly 13 euros a month because Meta would factor in commissions charged by Apple's and Google's app stores on in-app payments, WSJ reported.

($1 = 0.9557 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.