Meta, Google quit tech summit over organiser's Israel remarks

WASHINGTON: Meta and Google have pulled out of the Web Summit, one of the tech sector's biggest annual events, after the organiser criticised Israel's actions following the Hamas attacks, the companies said on Friday (Oct 20).

A spokesman for Meta confirmed to AFP that it would not take part in this year's event, with Google telling the Irish Independent that it too would not be making the trip to Lisbon.

Irish entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of the Web Summit, wrote on social media platform X last week that he was "shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments".

"War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are," Cosgrave wrote on Oct 13.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.

Israel says around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack.

More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in relentless Israeli bombardments in retaliation for the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist militant group, according to the latest toll from the Hamas health ministry in Gaza.