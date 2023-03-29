Logo
Meta, Italy's Mediaset sign deal against online piracy
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

29 Mar 2023 05:29PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 05:29PM)
MILAN : Italy's top commercial broadcaster MFE-Mediaforeurope said on Wednesday its unit Mediaset had partnered up with Facebook owner Meta Platforms to fight online piracy.

Under the multi-year partnership, Mediaset will work with Meta to implement a set of tools and systems to protect its unit Reti televisive Italiane (RTI)'s copyrighted content, including live broadcasts.

Meta will also provide RTI with training and support to make the most effective use of the U.S. group's 'Rights Manager' tool to allow the Italian company to authorise, manage and protect its content.

Source: Reuters

