Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads
Business

Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads

Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms in Mountain View, California, US on Nov 9, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Peter DaSilva)

04 Jul 2023 10:15AM (Updated: 04 Jul 2023 11:10AM)
Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday (Jul 6) and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk's latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

Source: Reuters/zl

