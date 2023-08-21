Logo
Business

Meta to launch web version of Threads App early next week - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: Meta Threads app logo is seen in this illustration taken, July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Aug 2023 08:08AM
Meta Platforms plans to launch a web version of its microblogging app Threads early next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters

