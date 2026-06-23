Meta launches cheaper range of AI smart glasses starting at $299

June 23 : Meta Platforms and EssilorLuxottica on Tuesday announced a new range of lower-cost AI smart glasses, building on the success of their Ray-Ban wearable devices.

The new Meta Glasses start at $299, making them far more affordable than the $800 Ray-Ban Display glasses launched last year.

The Facebook parent has invested billions of dollars in its pursuit of "personal intelligence", betting that advanced gadgets and electronics would bring the benefits of AI to individual users.

Although built in collaboration with Luxottica, the new range of glasses are the first to not be associated with any of the eyewear firm's popular brands such as Ray-Ban or Oakley.

The glasses come in new colors and shapes, including a rectangle look, and a slim oval frame collection designed in partnership with media personality Kylie Jenner.

The devices are also the first AI glasses from Meta to launch with Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, the first model out of the company's Superintelligence Labs.

The success of Meta's glasses has spurred other tech companies such as Google and Apple to explore the development of similar devices.

Global smart glass shipments reached 9.6 million units last year, with Meta accounting for about 76.1 per cent of the total, according to the International Data Corporation.

The Meta Glasses announcement comes a week after Snapchat owner Snap launched a pair of augmented-reality glasses at a hefty price of $2,195. However, Snap's glasses overlay digital content onto a user's real-world view while Meta's glasses allow display for text and AI interaction.