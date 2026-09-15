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Meta launches subscriptions with enhanced AI features
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Business

Meta launches subscriptions with enhanced AI features

Meta launches subscriptions with enhanced AI features

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Meta logo and word "AI" are seen in this illustration created on July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

15 Sep 2026 11:01PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2026 11:04PM)
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Sept 15 : Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is launching "Meta One" subscription service for better AI capabilities and new features across its social media apps, including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

The service, which has already hit 15 million subscriptions and trials during its phased introduction, aims to offer more than 50 features across Meta's platforms for content creation, audience engagement and business management.

Here are some details:

• The company said Meta One monthly plans would start at $2.99 for single products, $7.99 for individual bundles, and $14.99 for creator and business bundles.

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• Single products like WhatsApp Plus and Instagram Plus offer app-specific enhancements, while individual bundles combine these features with advanced AI capabilities.

• Creator and business bundles would provide professional tools like verification, advanced analytics and enhanced support across Meta's social media platforms, the company said.

• The subscriptions will help Meta diversify revenue beyond digital ads in a crowded market and generate income from its vast user base.

• The company averaged 3.60 billion daily active people across its family of apps earlier this year.

• Meta said its core app functions and basic Meta AI usage will remain free.

• "We'll continue to add features and agent skills built to help small businesses and creators with end-to-end marketing, business operations, content creation, and optimization," Meta said in a blog post.

• The company said that Meta One will expand to Edits and its AI glasses soon.

Source: Reuters
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