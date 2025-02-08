Meta prepares for layoffs on Monday: Internal memo

NEW YORK: Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to carry out its expected company-wide layoffs next week while pushing ahead with the expedited hiring of machine learning engineers, it told staffers in internal memos seen by Reuters on Friday (Feb 7).

Notices will go out to employees losing their jobs starting at 5am local time on Monday in most countries, including in the US, according to one of the posts, authored by Meta's Head of People Janelle Gale.

Employees in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands will be exempt from the cuts "due to local regulations", while those in more than a dozen other countries across Europe, Asia and Africa will receive their notifications between Feb 11 and Feb 18, it said.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the posts.