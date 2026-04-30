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Meta looks to raise up to $25 billion with bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
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Meta looks to raise up to $25 billion with bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Meta looks to raise up to $25 billion with bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

People walk behind a logo of Meta Platforms company, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

30 Apr 2026 09:01PM
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April 30 : Meta Platforms is looking to sell between $20 billion and $25 billion of investment-grade bonds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the transaction.

The company had raised $30 billion in its biggest-ever bond offering last year, part of a recent push by Big Tech into debt after years of relying on their strong cash flows to fund investment.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The social media giant on Wednesday raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast by $10 billion to a range of $125 billion to $145 billion.

Source: Reuters
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