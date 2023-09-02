Logo
Meta may allow Facebook, Instagram users in EU to pay to avoid ads - NYT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Facebook and Instagram and the words "Monthly subscription" are seen in this picture illustration taken January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
02 Sep 2023 12:48AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2023 01:54AM)
:Meta Platforms is considering paid versions of Facebook and Instagram with no advertisements for users residing in the European Union (EU) as a response to scrutiny from regulators, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Those who pay for the subscriptions would not see ads while Meta would also continue to offer free versions of the apps with ads in the EU, the report said, citing three people with knowledge of the plans.

The report added that the possible move may help Meta combat privacy concerns and other scrutiny from the EU as it would give users an alternative to the company's ad-based services, which rely on analyzing people's data.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The social media behemoth has been in the crosshairs of EU antitrust regulators and lost a fight in July against a 2019 German order that barred it from collecting users' data without consent.

It is unclear how much the paid versions of the app would cost, the NYT report said.

Source: Reuters

