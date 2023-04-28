Logo
Business

Meta merges ad and business messaging product groups: The Information
Business

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands watch by the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, U.S. November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo

28 Apr 2023 03:06AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 04:37AM)
Meta Platforms has merged its advertising product, business messaging and commerce departments into one division, The Information reported on Thursday, citing an internal message by company executive John Hegeman.

The move comes as part of a broader effort by the social media company to reduce the ranks of middle management across the company, the report said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram has also kicked off an aggressive cost-cutting drive, with plans to eliminate 21,000 jobs and flatten its middle-management structure as it works towards CEO Mark Zuckerberg's goal of turning 2023 into the "year of efficiency".

Source: Reuters

