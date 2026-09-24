Meta launches camera-free AI glasses amid privacy pushback

MENLO PARK, United States: Meta unveiled several new wearables powered by its artificial intelligence models on Wednesday (Sep 23), including an audio-only, camera-free version of its smart glasses, amid global concerns about privacy and the filming of women and girls without their consent.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new lineup of glasses at the social media giant's annual Connect conference at its Menlo Park headquarters, where he also touted the company's new personal artificial intelligence assistant, Muse.

"There are almost 2 billion people in the world who wear glasses today ... and we think that in the coming years, most of these are going to get upgraded to AI glasses," Zuckerberg told the audience of developers and executives.

Muse will be "the centrepiece of our vision", Zuckerberg said.

The audio-only glasses will ship on Oct 13 and start at US$349. They arrive amid growing questions worldwide about privacy violations from tiny cameras on glasses and other wearables, which critics have dubbed "pervert" glasses.

Smart glasses let wearers take photos, film videos, listen to music, make phone calls, translate text or interact with an AI assistant.

The audio-only versions will complement the release of dozens of new smart glasses models that keep the photo and video filming option.

Building in privacy features such as a recording indicator light is "really important," Meta's vice president of AI product, Vishal Shah, told AFP on Wednesday.

"We wanted people to clearly understand that this was something that was recording, and we've only made that light more explicit over time," Shah said.

"We said a lot about that when the glasses first launched, and I think we probably need to keep repeating that more than we have been more recently because none of that's changed," he added.