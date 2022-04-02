Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in US offices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in US offices

Meta no longer requiring COVID booster shots for staff in US offices

FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria//File Photo

02 Apr 2022 06:01AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 06:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Facebook-owner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us