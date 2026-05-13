Logo
Logo

Business

Meta offers rival AI chatbots free access to WhatsApp for a month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta offers rival AI chatbots free access to WhatsApp for a month

Meta offers rival AI chatbots free access to WhatsApp for a month

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

13 May 2026 02:43AM (Updated: 13 May 2026 02:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS, May 12 : Meta Platforms has offered to give rival AI chatbots free access to its social messaging service WhatsApp for a month while it discusses commitments with EU antitrust regulators to address their concerns, the U.S. tech giant said on Tuesday.

Meta's move came after the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, indicated that it was inclined to order the company to provide rival AI chatbots access to WhatsApp.

The EU antitrust enforcer welcomed the move.

Meta introduced a policy on January 15 allowing only its Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp, before subsequently amending it in March and saying rivals could use the social messaging app for a fee.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement