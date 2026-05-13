Meta offers rival AI chatbots free access to WhatsApp for a month

BRUSSELS, May 12 : Meta Platforms has offered to give rival AI chatbots free access to its social messaging service WhatsApp for a month while it discusses commitments with EU antitrust regulators to address their concerns, the U.S. tech giant said on Tuesday.

Meta's move came after the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, indicated that it was inclined to order the company to provide rival AI chatbots access to WhatsApp.

The EU antitrust enforcer welcomed the move.

Meta introduced a policy on January 15 allowing only its Meta AI assistant on WhatsApp, before subsequently amending it in March and saying rivals could use the social messaging app for a fee.