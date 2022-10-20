Logo
Business

Meta oversight board can now apply warning screens on content

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Meta Platforms Inc. is seen at its booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

20 Oct 2022 10:35PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:35PM)
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's independent oversight board said on Thursday that starting this month it can decide on applying warning screens, marking content as "disturbing" or "sensitive".

The board, which already has the ability to review user appeals to remove content, said it would be able to make binding decisions to apply a warning screen when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content", including to photos and videos.

Separately in its quarterly transparency report, the board said it received 347,000 appeals from Facebook and Instagram users around the world during the second quarter ended June 30.

"Since we started accepting appeals two years ago, we have received nearly two million appeals from users around the world," the board report said.

"This demonstrates the ongoing demand from users to appeal Meta’s content moderation decisions to an independent body."

The oversight board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals, but it can also advise on site policies.

Last month, it objected to Facebook's removal of a newspaper report about the Taliban that it considered positive, backing users' freedom of expression and saying the tech company relied too heavily on automated moderation.

Source: Reuters

