Nov 23 : Meta Platforms said on Monday it will not issue its planned Class C shares while it faces shareholder litigation challenging the company's proposed recapitalization, delaying a share sale program intended to help fund its artificial intelligence investments.

• The social media giant agreed not to issue the shares during the pre-trial and trial proceedings in the lawsuit brought by shareholders in Delaware's Court of Chancery. The trial is scheduled to begin on April 19, 2027

• The shareholder litigation challenges Meta's plan to create a new class of non-voting Class C common stock in January 2027

• The structure would effectively result in a two-for-one split and is designed to give Meta flexibility to fund acquisitions and retain top talent while maintaining CEO Mark Zuckerberg's voting control

• The delay also affects Meta's planned $60 billion at-the-market stock sale program, which is not expected to begin until the Class C shares start trading

• The company has been investing heavily in advanced chips and data centers as it steps up competition with AI leaders OpenAI and Anthropic, while positioning itself at the forefront of the emerging consumer AI agent race